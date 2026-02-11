GE Vernova: an oligopoly at the heart of an investment super-cycle A quarter of the world's electricity generated uses GE Vernova technologies. The line is not an empty slogan: it captures an industrial reality built on a vast installed base, now boosted by a macro backdrop that reconciles energy security, economic competitiveness and decarbonisation. Since its separation from General Electric in April 2024, GE Vernova has stood on its own with a strategic inheritance: a dominant position in gas turbines and heavy grid infrastructure, within an oligopoly concentrated around GE Vernova, Siemens Energy and Mitsubishi Power. In this kind of structure, discipline replaces price wars, and pricing power again becomes a lever for value creation. For information, the thumbnail image shows an LM2500Xpress aeroderivative gas turbine located in Veresegyház, Hungary. Tommy Douziech Published on 02/11/2026 at 05:46 am EST Share This article is for Premium subscribers only SUBSCRIBE to Premium to unlock this high value-added content! Subscribe Already a customer? Log In © MarketScreener.com - 2026 Share

The content herein constitutes a general investment recommendation, prepared in accordance with provisions aimed at preventing market abuse by Surperformance, the publisher of MarketScreener. More specifically, this recommendation is based on factual elements and expresses a sincere, complete, and balanced opinion. It relies on internal or external data, considered reliable as of the date of their release. Nevertheless, this information, and the resulting recommendation, may contain inaccuracies, errors, or omissions, for which Surperformance cannot be held responsible. This recommendation, which in no way constitutes investment advice, may not be suitable for all investor profiles. The reader acknowledges and accepts that any investment in a financial instrument involves risks, for which they assume full responsibility, without recourse against Surperformance. Surperformance commits to disclosing any conflict of interest that may affect the objectivity of its recommendations.

Surperformance is Buy on GE VERNOVA INC. since 2026-02-03 .