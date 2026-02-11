GE Vernova: an oligopoly at the heart of an investment super-cycle
A quarter of the world's electricity generated uses GE Vernova technologies. The line is not an empty slogan: it captures an industrial reality built on a vast installed base, now boosted by a macro backdrop that reconciles energy security, economic competitiveness and decarbonisation. Since its separation from General Electric in April 2024, GE Vernova has stood on its own with a strategic inheritance: a dominant position in gas turbines and heavy grid infrastructure, within an oligopoly concentrated around GE Vernova, Siemens Energy and Mitsubishi Power. In this kind of structure, discipline replaces price wars, and pricing power again becomes a lever for value creation. For information, the thumbnail image shows an LM2500Xpress aeroderivative gas turbine located in Veresegyház, Hungary.
GE Vernova Inc. is an industrial group organized around 3 areas of activity:
- manufacture and maintenance of gas, nuclear, hydroelectric and steam technologies;
- wind power generation: from onshore blades to offshore wind turbines;
- electrification systems development: electricity transmission, distribution, conversion and storage solutions.
