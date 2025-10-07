GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GVH) announces the signing of a strategic alliance with Samsung C&T to promote the global deployment of the BWRX-300 small modular reactor (SMR) outside North America. The groups will jointly develop the supply chain and project delivery solutions, particularly with a view to the potential installation of five units in Sweden.



According GE Vernova, this cooperation with a recognized player reinforces the position of the BWRX-300 as the most advanced and deployment-ready SMR technology.



The first BWRX-300 is under construction at the Darlington site in Canada, with commissioning planned by the end of the decade, while projects are under consideration in the US, Poland and Sweden.



Each 300 MW unit could power approximately 300,000 homes, while reducing the costs and complexity of conventional nuclear power.