GE Vernova confirmed its annual targets on Wednesday after reporting "solid" third-quarter results, marked in particular by robust order intake.



The US energy specialist reported that its revenue grew 12% to $10bn in the past quarter, with organic growth reaching 10%.



"Our growth trajectory is accelerating and the demand environment for our equipment and services remains strong, with orders now totaling $16 billion since the beginning of the year," said CEO Scott Strazik.



Excluding exceptional items, adjusted operating income (EBITDA) came in at $811m, compared with $243m a year earlier, representing a margin of 8.1%.



However, free cash flow declined to $732m, compared with $968m at end-September 2024.



In its press release, GE Vernova confirmed its annual targets, anticipating revenue at the high end of a range of $36bn to $37bn, an adjusted operating margin (EBITDA) of 8% to 9% and free cash flow of between $3bn and $3.5bn.



On Wall Street, the stock posted gains of 2.8% in pre-market trading following the announcement.





