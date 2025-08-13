Asta Europe announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a long-term cooperation agreement with GE Vernova, strengthening their already well-established collaboration in the field of energy transition.



Under the agreement, the Austrian group will supply GE Vernova's European sites with several thousand tons of high-precision customized components called 'continuously transposed conductors' (CTCs) each year for use in the manufacture of large transformers.



CTCs consist of rectangular conductors insulated by a film, assembled and then usually surrounded by several layers of insulating material.



They will be produced at the Asta site in Austria.