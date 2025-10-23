GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik revealed on Wednesday that he is in regular contact with Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, amid growing demand for electricity linked to the rise of artificial intelligence. These discussions, which have intensified in recent weeks, focus on OpenAI's critical energy needs, including the production and distribution of electricity to support the group's computing infrastructure. GE Vernova, recently spun off from General Electric, has become a key partner to tech giants, collaborating with OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia, Alphabet, and xAI.

Buoyed by the rapid growth of hyperscalers, the company has already secured $900m in orders for electrical equipment in 2025, compared with $600m for the entire previous year. While analysts welcome the strength of the order book and financial fundamentals, with $8 billion in cash and no debt, some remain cautious due to production capacity constraints, an uncertain regulatory environment for onshore wind power, and customs duties estimated at between $300m and $400m for 2025. The unchanged annual forecasts disappointed some investors, causing the stock to fall 4% on Wednesday, despite adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share and a 55% increase in orders in the energy division.

However, GE Vernova intends to continue its growth, as evidenced by this week's announcement of the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Prolec GE for more than $5bn. This acquisition strengthens its capabilities in high-voltage network equipment, which is essential for large-scale electricity transmission. Scott Strazik is expected to attend an Investor Day in early November, where he will detail the group's medium-term strategic vision at a time when the energy needs of artificial intelligence are becoming a global challenge for the industry.