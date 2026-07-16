GE Vernova inaugurated its research center in New York State

GE Vernova today inaugurated the expansion of its 'Frontier Campus' advanced research center in Niskayuna, New York State.



The expanded campus is part of an overall investment of more than $110m made jointly by GE Vernova and New York State.



It is expected to enable the creation of 75 new research jobs.



The facility offers new laboratory, testing and collaboration space, designed to accelerate the development of technologies as an energy innovation hub.



'Meeting growing global demand for electricity will require breakthrough innovations at an unprecedented pace, that is the core purpose of this world-class facility,' said Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Vernova.



'These investments and these new jobs reinforce our commitment to play a leading role in the sector, bringing together exceptional talent, cutting-edge research and close collaboration with our customers to design the technologies that will shape the future.'