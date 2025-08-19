GE Vernova announces a $41m investment in its historic Schenectady, New York, site to expand its center of excellence for steam turbine and generator assembly and testing. The project will create 50 additional jobs, with $1m in support from the Excelsior Jobs public program.



According to CEO Scott Strazik, this investment strengthens gas turbine capabilities to meet global demand for electricity. Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul emphasized that this public-private partnership "brings good-paying jobs and promotes sustainability."



This funding will notably improve the production of the H65 and H84 generators, which are paired with the group's most efficient HA turbines. Since 2023, GE Vernova has committed more than $130m to Schenectady, in addition to this new project.



In all, the company has announced industrial investments of $720m in the US by 2025, as part of a $9bn global plan through to 2028.