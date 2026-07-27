GE Vernova announced the modernization of its Veresegyház plant, including a solar park to strengthen energy independence, new production lines, and a commitment to grow its workforce with more than 80 professionals in the coming years.
The Veresegyház plant serves as the main manufacturing and service hub for GE Vernova's global operations, specializing in high-tech production and precision repair of critical gas turbine components.
The solar project is being rolled out in phases. The first phase was completed with the installation of a 2 MW solar carport canopy, covering more than 500 parking spaces. In the second phase, a total of 14.5 MW of photovoltaic (PV) panels are being installed, along with a 40 MWh battery storage system. This phase includes more than 21,000 PV panels covering more than 15 hectares, with a grid connection planned by this fall.
Once fully operational, this integrated renewable energy system will allow nearly 50% of the site's current total annual electricity consumption, or 33 GWh, to be covered by zero-emissions renewable energy.
To meet growing demand, the site now includes the installation of new streamlined production lines and the commissioning of high-performance precision machines.
After bringing on about 100 new employees last year, the facility is actively recruiting up to 80 additional professionals, including machinists, welders, fitters, and assembly operators.
'We are not just expanding our capabilities, our energy independence, and our talent: we are building a more sustainable and efficient future. By combining advanced manufacturing technology with renewable energy, we are ensuring that Veresegyház remains a central pillar of GE Vernova's global gas power manufacturing operations for decades to come,' said Viktoria Fodor, head of the Veresegyház plant at GE Vernova.
GE Vernova Inc. is an industrial group organized around 3 areas of activity:
- manufacture and maintenance of gas, nuclear, hydroelectric and steam technologies (51.3%);
- electrification systems development (25%): electricity transmission, distribution, conversion and storage solutions;
- wind power generation (23.7%): from onshore blades to offshore wind turbines.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: United States (45.6%), Europe (19.9%), Middle East and Africa (14.2%), Asia (12.2%) and America (8.1%).
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