GE Vernova announces a definitive agreement with TPG, an alternative asset manager, to sell its Proficy manufacturing software business for $600m, which could be supplemented by contingent future sales proceeds.



The proposed transaction would make Proficy a standalone software company that would help its more than 20,000 customers manage complexity, increase efficiency, and improve the connectivity of their industrial operations, the group said.



The proposed transaction is subject to employee representation information and consultation and other customary conditions, including certain regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in H1 2026.



Outside of this divestiture, GE Vernova said it will retain its electrification software business focused on developing solutions to help customers electrify and decarbonize the energy ecosystem.