GE Vernova's shares jumped nearly 10% in pre-market trading on Wednesday, lifted by robust 2026 guidance and a sizable expansion of its share repurchase program. The group, created from General Electric's spinoff in March 2024, is betting on strong growth in energy demand, fueled by infrastructure needs tied to artificial intelligence and data-intensive technologies. This momentum particularly benefits its gas turbine and power grid divisions.

The company raised its share buyback authorization from $6bn to $10bn and doubled its quarterly dividend to $0.50. Its annual gas turbine output is expected to reach 20 gigawatts by mid-2026, followed by 24 GW by 2028. According to analyst Jed Dorsheimer, all production slots are already booked through 2028, giving GE Vernova commercial visibility until 2030. The group also targets organic growth of 16% to 18% in its Energy division and 20% in Electrification.

GE Vernova expects free cash flow of $4.5bn to $5bn for 2026, versus a range of $3.5bn to $4bn projected for 2025. The company also aims to sign 80 GW of combined-cycle turbine contracts by the year-end. In parallel, it is working with the US government to bolster yttrium stockpiles, a rare metal that has become strategic due to China's export restrictions. This material is essential for the energy, semiconductor and aerospace sectors.