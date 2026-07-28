GE Vernova to modernize the Dinorwig hydroelectric power plant in North Wales

First Hydro Company and GE Vernova are announcing the next phase of the modernization and refurbishment of the Dinorwig hydroelectric power plant in North Wales, United Kingdom.



Under the agreement, GE Vernova is expected to replace two pumped-storage units as part of First Hydro's long-term refurbishment program at Dinorwig, helping extend the plant's service life for decades to come while improving reliability, availability, and performance to support the stability of the UK grid.



As the plant's majority owner and operator through First Hydro Company, Engie is making a significant long-term investment to extend its operational life.



The program includes replacing key plant components across all six generating units, along with major infrastructure upgrades.



This modernization is part of one of the UK's largest hydropower refurbishment and renewal programs. The program is expected to extend the plant's life by at least 25 years.



'This project is a strong example of how GE Vernova can bring innovation and engineering expertise to a landmark hydropower asset,' said Emmanuel Mercier, GE Vernova's head of hydropower for EMEA.



'Dinorwig is a highly strategic facility for the UK electricity system, and we are proud to support First Hydro Company in strengthening the reliability and performance of this important plant.'