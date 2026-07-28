First Hydro Company and GE Vernova are announcing the next phase of the modernization and refurbishment of the Dinorwig hydroelectric power plant in North Wales, United Kingdom.
Under the agreement, GE Vernova is expected to replace two pumped-storage units as part of First Hydro's long-term refurbishment program at Dinorwig, helping extend the plant's service life for decades to come while improving reliability, availability, and performance to support the stability of the UK grid.
As the plant's majority owner and operator through First Hydro Company, Engie is making a significant long-term investment to extend its operational life.
The program includes replacing key plant components across all six generating units, along with major infrastructure upgrades.
This modernization is part of one of the UK's largest hydropower refurbishment and renewal programs. The program is expected to extend the plant's life by at least 25 years.
'This project is a strong example of how GE Vernova can bring innovation and engineering expertise to a landmark hydropower asset,' said Emmanuel Mercier, GE Vernova's head of hydropower for EMEA.
'Dinorwig is a highly strategic facility for the UK electricity system, and we are proud to support First Hydro Company in strengthening the reliability and performance of this important plant.'
GE Vernova Inc. is an industrial group organized around 3 areas of activity:
- manufacture and maintenance of gas, nuclear, hydroelectric and steam technologies (51.3%);
- electrification systems development (25%): electricity transmission, distribution, conversion and storage solutions;
- wind power generation (23.7%): from onshore blades to offshore wind turbines.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: United States (45.6%), Europe (19.9%), Middle East and Africa (14.2%), Asia (12.2%) and America (8.1%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.