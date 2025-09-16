GE Vernova has announced an agreement with Prokon Regenerative Energien to repower a wind farm located in Fleetmark, Saxony-Anhalt. The project involves the installation of eight 6 MW-164 m turbines from its production site in Salzbergen, Germany.



This order illustrates the success of the 'Workhorse Product' strategy, which focuses on the reliability and availability of the group's onshore wind fleet.



According to Gilan Sabatier, Commercial Director of Onshore Wind International, this collaboration strengthens renewable electricity production in Germany while maximizing the use of existing sites.



With 57,000 turbines installed worldwide, representing nearly 120 GW, GE Vernova confirms its key role in the German and European energy transition.