GEA Group's operational momentum was resilient in H1 25, driven by robust customer demand and stronger core segment growth. The company continues to enhance its market positioning through innovation, particularly with the rollout of advanced modular filling technologies. Management's constructive outlook reflects confidence in sustained value creation, supported by ongoing efficiency gains.

GEA Group AG was founded as Metallgesellschaft AG in 1881. It is a German holding company that transformed in 2005. It is headquartered in Düsseldorf-Derendorf, Germany. The company, which operates in over 89 locations, is a leading supplier of process technology and equipment, primarily serving the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. GEA Group specializes in process engineering, components, and plant engineering, offering a wide range of products and services that support industrial processes. Presenct in over 60 countries, GEA collaborates with key partners to drive technological progress and meets the changing needs of its clients.



The company operates in five divisions, including Separation & Flow Technologies (28.6% of H1 25 revenue), Liquid & Powder Technologies (27.9%), Food & Healthcare Technologies (19.2%), Farm Technologies (13.1%) and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies (11.2%). Geographically, GEA Group is segmented into: North America (19.4% of H1 25 revenue), Asia Pacific (19.0%), DACH & Eastern Europe (17.1%), Western Europe, Middle East & Africa (15.3%), North and Central Europe (14.9%), Germany (7.8%) and Latin America (6.5%).

H1 25 earnings growth & upgraded outlook

GEA Group AG released its H1 25 results on August 7, 2025, with revenue up 0.2% y/y at €2.6bn, driven by 2.6% y/y growth in order intake, which reached €2.7bn. The company reported 3.2% y/y growth in its Separation & Flow Technologies segment, 7.5% y/y growth in its Food & Healthcare Technologies segment, and 6.1% y/y growth at its Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segment. Geographically, revenue from North America rose by 3.9% y/y followed by 0.3% y/y growth in Asia Pacific region and 2.6% y/y revenue growth in Western Europe, Middle East & Africa.

EBITDA rose by 8.9% y/y to €415.0m, with its margin expanding 120bp to 16.1%. Net profit increased by 6.4% y/y to €201.4m, or €1.32 per share, reflecting a 5.6% y/y increases. Its Book-to-Bill ratio rose to 1.1x from 1.0x, while ROCE expanded by 304bp to 35.3% in H1 25.

Over the last quarter, the company experienced strong demand from industries it serves, such as dairy farming, dairy processing, pharma and oil & gas. In July, GEA Group won its largest order from Baladna Food Industries, a Qatar based leading milk and food producer, with an order volume between €140.0m to €170.0m and is supposed to be booked in the subsequent half of FY 25.



Considering positive operational performance, the company raised its guidance for FY 25, GEA Group now expects revenue growth between 2.0% to 4.0% y/y (previous 1.0% to 4.0%) ranging between €6.5bn to €7.6bn. Its EBITDA margin guidance range has been increased from 16.2% to 16.4% (vs. 15.6% to 16.0% previously), with a target ROCE range of 34.0% to 38.0% (vs. 30.0% to 35.0% previously).

GEA Group launches advanced modular filling system

On September 15, 2025, GEA Group AG launched a next-generation modular filling technology at drinktec 2025. Designed for high-performance beverage production and engineered for flexibility and hygiene, this system supports up to 60,000 bottles per hour and accommodates PET, aluminum, and glass containers with different closure types. It integrates well with GEA Group’s aseptic platforms like ABF, EcoSpin, Whitebloc, and Unibloc Flex and handles carbonated, still beverages with low and high acid products and sensitive formulations.

The Kinetic Edge Design feature ensures accessibility, cleanability, and maintenance, enabling completely automated format changeover without manual adjustments. This launch boosts the company’s positioning in the beverage industry, ensuring operational agility and digitalization. It is expected to increase customer benefits, accelerate adoption in international markets and strengthen GEA Group’s revenue streams as well as its position as a leader in innovation.

Solid growth trajectory

GEA Group Ltd. reported a strong top-line performance over FY 21-24, posting revenue CAGR of 4.9% to reach €5.4bn, propelled by robust demand across food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 7.7% to €661.0m, with margins expanding from 9.6% to 12.2%, driven by focus on high-margin segments like Separation & Flow Technologies and Food and Healthcare Technologies. Net income rose at 8.1% CAGR to €385.0m.



Consistent growth in net income led to an increase in CFO, rising from €682.0m to €710.0m. In addition, total debt declined from €429.0m to €295.0m. Consequently, the gearing ratio improved from 20.6% to 12.2% in FY 24. In addition, ROA increased from 4.0% to 5.9%, and ROE rose from 15.0% to 16.5% over FY 21-24.



In comparison, Alfa Laval AB, a regional peer, reported a higher revenue CAGR of 17.9%, reaching SEK67.0bn over FY 21-24. EBITDA surged at a CAGR of 16.2% to SEK12.2bn. However, margins fell from 19.0% to 18.2%. Net income grew at a CAGR of 15.8% to SEK7.4bn.

Looking forward, analysts expect a revenue CAGR of 3.8%, reaching €6.1bn and EBITDA CAGR of 7.1% over FY 24-27, reaching €1.0bn with its margin expanding by 151bp to 17.0%. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 14.5%, reaching €578.2m. Meanwhile, for Alfa Laval AB, analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 6.9% and a net profit CAGR of 9.4% over FY 24-27.

Robust stock returns

Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock has delivered returns of approximately 37.2%. In comparison, Alfa Laval AB delivered negative returns of 3.4% over the same period. In addition, GEA Group reported DPS of €1.2, with a rate of return of 2.4%: analysts expect a dividend yield of 2.4% over the coming years.



GEA Group is currently trading at a P/E of 22.3x, based on FY 25 estimated EPS of €2.9, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 18.0x and equal to Alfa Laval AB’s valuation of 22.3x. In addition, the company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.0x, based on FY 25 estimated EBITDA of €898.1m, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 8.5x but lower than Alfa Laval AB (14.1x).



GEA Group is monitored by 12 analysts; three have ‘Buy’ ratings and nine have ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of €61.2. However, as the stock has already reached its target, any near-term correction in the share's price could create a buy opportunity for investors.



Overall, GEA Group has delivered consistent operational progress, supported by sustained demand and disciplined improvement across its core segments. The company’s clear focus on innovation and efficiency has enhanced its competitive positioning and underpinned constructive management guidance. Looking ahead, GEA Group is well placed for further value creation, with solid growth prospects reinforced by healthy sector dynamics and effective strategic execution.



However, the company could face risks related to macroeconomic fluctuations, which could impact customer demand and overall order intake, potentially affecting revenue stability and operational utilization. The company is also exposed to operational and regulatory risks which may challenge efficiency and compliance - crucial for ongoing innovation and growth.