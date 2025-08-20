Geberit has reported a 2.7% decline in EPS to 10.28 CHF (+1% excluding exceptional costs) for H1 2025, as well as EBITDA of 514m CHF, representing a margin that is down 70bp to 30.9%.



The Swiss sanitary equipment supplier attributed the margin decline mainly to exceptional costs, while sales rose 1.7% to over 1.66bn CHF (+3.9% excluding currency effects).



This was driven by strong volume growth resulting from the continued very satisfactory performance of newly introduced products and growth in most European countries and regions, Geberit said.



Considering that "the impact of US tariffs is not significant," management is forecasting an EBITDA margin of around 29% and sales growth of around 4% in local currencies for FY 2025.