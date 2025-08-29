While lowering its target price from 710 to 696 Swiss francs, Jefferies maintains its "buy" recommendation on Geberit shares, considering it "a quality name with attractive short-term exposure," despite trading at a 2026 EV/EBITDA of 21.2x.



While Q2 fell slightly short of expectations, we believe that the risk of a challenging period was well known and that Geberit still achieved growth at the top end of its construction peers, the broker said.



Jefferies continues to view it as a quality play on the European recovery, with further upside potential from upstream customer inventory build-up ahead of the recovery and price acceleration.