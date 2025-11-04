Geberit shares are up 2% in Zurich after reporting EPS of CHF 15.01 for the first nine months of 2025, down 0.8% on a reported basis but up 6.7% excluding exceptional items and in local currencies.



The Swiss sanitary equipment supplier's EBITDA margin declined 60bp to 30.8%, although this was solely due to exceptional costs related to the closure of a factory.



Sales rose 2% to nearly CHF 2.45bn (+4.4% excluding currency effects), supported by strong volume growth with the success of newly introduced products and growth in most regions.



For FY 2025, Geberit confirms that it expects an EBITDA margin of around 29% and indicates that it is targeting sales growth of around 4.5% in local currencies (compared with around 4% expected three months ago).