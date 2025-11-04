Geberit shares are up 2% in Zurich after reporting EPS of CHF 15.01 for the first nine months of 2025, down 0.8% on a reported basis but up 6.7% excluding exceptional items and in local currencies.
The Swiss sanitary equipment supplier's EBITDA margin declined 60bp to 30.8%, although this was solely due to exceptional costs related to the closure of a factory.
Sales rose 2% to nearly CHF 2.45bn (+4.4% excluding currency effects), supported by strong volume growth with the success of newly introduced products and growth in most regions.
For FY 2025, Geberit confirms that it expects an EBITDA margin of around 29% and indicates that it is targeting sales growth of around 4.5% in local currencies (compared with around 4% expected three months ago).
Geberit AG is the European leader in designing, manufacturing, and marketing sanitary systems intended for the construction and building renovation sectors. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- sanitary plumbing systems (37.1%): complete installed sanitary systems (showers, bathtubs, toilets, bidets, sinks, urinals, etc.), ball-valves, trigger plates, flush tanks, siphons, etc.;
- pipe systems (33.1%): systems and conduits made of stainless steel, carbon steel, and copper, for draining water from buildings and roofs, distributing water and gas, etc.;
- sanitary ceramic products (29.8%).
At the end of 2024, the group had 26 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (10.5%), Germany (28.8%), Benelux (8.7%), Italy (8.3%), Austria (5.8%), Eastern Europe (9.8%), Europe (16.7%), Middle East and Africa (8%) and others (3.4%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.