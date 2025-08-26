Geberit AG is the European leader in designing, manufacturing, and marketing sanitary systems intended for the construction and building renovation sectors. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - sanitary plumbing systems (37.1%): complete installed sanitary systems (showers, bathtubs, toilets, bidets, sinks, urinals, etc.), ball-valves, trigger plates, flush tanks, siphons, etc.; - pipe systems (33.1%): systems and conduits made of stainless steel, carbon steel, and copper, for draining water from buildings and roofs, distributing water and gas, etc.; - sanitary ceramic products (29.8%). At the end of 2024, the group had 26 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (10.5%), Germany (28.8%), Benelux (8.7%), Italy (8.3%), Austria (5.8%), Eastern Europe (9.8%), Europe (16.7%), Middle East and Africa (8%) and others (3.4%).