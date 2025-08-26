While maintaining its 'neutral' recommendation on Geberit, UBS raised its target price from 520 to 595 Swiss francs after the Swiss sanitary equipment manufacturer published its interim results last week.
'We maintain that Geberit's unique business model is ideally positioned for growth in the mature German market, but that headwinds are likely to persist until 2026," the broker summarised.
Geberit: UBS raises target price
Published on 08/26/2025 at 04:29 am EDT
