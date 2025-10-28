Gecina announces the signing of a purchase agreement for an office building of approximately 15,000 sq. m located in the Gare de Lyon district, close to metro lines 6 and 14. The asset, which is fully leased to four tenants, generates annual rental income of €8.9 million with an average lease term of nearly eight years.



The purchase price is €135m, including transfer taxes, or approximately €9,000 per square meter. The transaction, which is expected to be finalized in early 2026, will immediately create value. The building, which was renovated in 2021, offers modular floor space, a rooftop terrace and various services, and has been awarded HQE Excellent, BREEAM Excellent and WiredScore Gold certifications.



Gecina is thus continuing its asset rotation strategy, reinvesting the proceeds from disposals in recent, well-located office buildings in Paris and Neuilly-sur-Seine.



















