Gecina shares are among the top performers on the SBF 120 index this Thursday on the Paris Stock Exchange, buoyed by favorable commentary from analysts at Goldman Sachs and ING.

Around 3:15 p.m., the real estate company's stock was up nearly 2%, compared to a gain of about 0.6% for the broader Parisian index at the same time.

In a report focused on the European real estate sector, Goldman Sachs announced it had upgraded Gecina to a "buy" rating from its previous "neutral" stance, citing stronger-than-expected demand and the prospect of a dividend yield projected at 7.2% next year.

As a result, Goldman Sachs raised its price target from EUR86.4 to EUR95.4.

In a separate note, ING said it had initiated coverage of Gecina with a "buy" recommendation, highlighting the group's "premium" positioning in the Paris office market, where it holds a high-end portfolio valued at EUR17 billion. This comes as the stock is trading at nearly a 50% discount to its net asset value.

The Dutch bank explained that Gecina stands to benefit from the increasing polarization of the market, marked by limited supply in city centers, where the company owns well-located, modern offices that are in high demand.

At the same time, ING noted that rent indexation is expected to slow as inflation eases, but the rental trend remains positive, with new tenants willing to pay higher rents than previous occupants--a dynamic likely to support both Gecina's income, the value of its properties, and its leverage ratio.

The company also boasts a strong balance sheet, enabling it to seize investment opportunities as the market begins to recover, ING continued. The bank also highlighted a development pipeline worth EUR1.5 billion, expected to be fully contributing by 2028.

While the stock has lost 17% over the last six months--one of the sector's worst performances amid political instability in France--its valuation has become highly attractive, with a P/E ratio of 11.9x compared to an average of 16.6x over the past three years, and a 46% discount to net asset value versus a historical average of 35%, ING concluded. The bank set its price target at EUR97.