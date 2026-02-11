Oddo BHF reiterates its Outperform rating on the stock with a price target of 98 € following the release of the 2025 results.
Oddo BHF notes that Gecina reported recurring EPS of 6.68 EUR (+4.2%), in line with its guidance and consensus (6.68 EUR according to Visible Alpha), while EPRA NTA at 144.1 EUR (+0.9%) is in line with its expectations and slightly below consensus (145.8 EUR).
"The published figures mainly reflect excellent operational momentum, outperforming the office market in the Greater Paris Region," the research firm highlights.
Gecina is targeting recurring EPS for 2026 between 6.70 EUR and 6.75 EUR, in line with the consensus of 6.73 EUR according to Visible Alpha.
According to Oddo BHF, the publication is overall positive thanks to 1/ the increase in occupancy rate and sustained strong leasing momentum, 2/ the continued slight positive revaluation of assets, and 3/ the announcement of gradual future dividend growth.
"In summary, we believe the current share price represents an attractive entry point with an appealing dividend yield of 6.9%," Oddo BHF concludes.
Gecina is a leading French real estate company. Gross rental income breaks down by type of asset as follows:
- offices and commercial spaces (81.6%);
- residential buildings (18.4%).
At the end of 2024, the group's real estate holdings amounted, in market value, to EUR 17.4 billion distributed between offices and commercial spaces (79%), residential buildings (20.8%) and other (0.2%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.