Gecina Targets Group Share Net Recurring Result per Share Up by +0.2% to +1.0%, Between EUR 6.70-6.75 in 2026

Jacques Meaudre Published on 02/10/2026 at 12:35 pm EST

The value of the portfolio has increased by +2.3% since the end of 2024 on a like-for-like basis (excluding changes in transfer tax rates in the first half of 2025), bringing the total portfolio value to EUR 17.6 billion.



The EPRA NTA NAV is up by +EUR 1.3 per share since December 31, 2024, reaching EUR 144.1, mainly due to the year-on-year growth in portfolio values on a like-for-like basis.



In 2026, the Group share net recurring result per share (NRR/share) is expected to rise by +0.2% to +1.0%, between EUR 6.70-6.75.



"The future growth of rental income provides visibility on the medium-term progression of NRR/share. In this context, we anticipate a gradual increase in the company’s dividend for the coming years (2026-2030)," the group stated.