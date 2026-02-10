The value of the portfolio has increased by +2.3% since the end of 2024 on a like-for-like basis (excluding changes in transfer tax rates in the first half of 2025), bringing the total portfolio value to EUR 17.6 billion.
The EPRA NTA NAV is up by +EUR 1.3 per share since December 31, 2024, reaching EUR 144.1, mainly due to the year-on-year growth in portfolio values on a like-for-like basis.
In 2026, the Group share net recurring result per share (NRR/share) is expected to rise by +0.2% to +1.0%, between EUR 6.70-6.75.
"The future growth of rental income provides visibility on the medium-term progression of NRR/share. In this context, we anticipate a gradual increase in the company’s dividend for the coming years (2026-2030)," the group stated.
Gecina is a leading French real estate company. Gross rental income breaks down by type of asset as follows:
- offices and commercial spaces (81.6%);
- residential buildings (18.4%).
At the end of 2024, the group's real estate holdings amounted, in market value, to EUR 17.4 billion distributed between offices and commercial spaces (79%), residential buildings (20.8%) and other (0.2%).
