General Mills reported adjusted EPS of $0.86 and adjusted operating profit of $711m for Q1 2025-26 fiscal year, down 20% and 18% respectively at constant exchange rates, although slightly above expectations. NB: pmt -2.5%.



At $4.5bn, the food group's revenue (Cheerios, Old El Paso, Häagen-Dazs, etc.) fell by 7%, mainly due to scope effects, without which its organic growth stood at -3%, in line with its own forecasts.



Our investments have helped to increase or maintain our market share in eight of our ten leading categories in the United States, while continuing to drive strong competitiveness in food services and internationally, management said.



General Mills confirms its targets for the current fiscal year, including adjusted EPS and operating income both down 10%-15% at constant exchange rates, and organic revenue between -1% and +1%.