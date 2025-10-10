General Motors has announced deliveries of nearly 470,000 vehicles in China in Q3 2025, up 10.1% y-o-y. This is the second consecutive quarter of growth in volume and market share for the manufacturer.



Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs), including electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and extended-range (EREV) vehicles, posted their tenth consecutive quarter of growth.



In detail, Buick recorded a 54.3% increase, driven by the GL8 family (+24.5%) and the launch of the ELECTRA L7 electric model. Cadillac grew by 11.2%, notably thanks to the XT5 SUV. The Wuling Hong Guang MINIEV remains the group's best-selling model with 117,000 units sold, including 77,000 for the four-door version.



Steve Hill, GM Vice President and President of GM China, believes that these results confirm the steady progress made in China towards profitable and sustainable growth.