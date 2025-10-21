General Motors' net profit slumped 56.6% in Q3 2025 to $1.3bn, compared with $3.06bn a year earlier. Diluted earnings per share were $1.35, down 49.6%, while adjusted EPS fell more slightly, by 5.4%, to $2.80.



Quarterly revenue reached $48.6bn, down slightly (-0.3% y-o-y. Adjusted EBIT fell by 18% to $3.38bn, bringing the corresponding margin down to 6.9% from 8.4% in Q3 2024.



Adjusted FCF from automotive operations fell 28% year-on-year to $4.2bn, impacted by a decline in operating cash flow to $6.07bn (-22.8%). This decline occurred despite a slight reduction in capital expenditures during the period ($2.11bn compared to $2.23bn a year earlier).



In detail, the North American business (GMNA) posted adjusted EBIT of $2.5bn, down 37.1%. Conversely, GM International (GMI) made a positive contribution of $226m (compared with $42m in 2024), and China returned to profit with $80m in joint venture income, after a loss of $137m a year earlier.



Despite this deterioration in quarterly results, the group has revised its outlook for fiscal year 2025 upward, now forecasting net income of between $7.7bn and $8.3bn (compared to a previous range of up to $9.5bn), adjusted EBIT of between $12bn and $13bn (instead of $10bn to $12.5bn), and adjusted EPS of between $9.75 and $10.50 (compared to $8.25 to $10.00 previously). Adjusted FCF is also raised to $10bn-$11bn, up from $7.5bn-$10bn previously.



Management did not comment in the press release, but a conference call with investors is scheduled for Tuesday.