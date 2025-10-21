General Motors surprised the markets on Tuesday with better-than-expected quarterly results, which enabled it to raise its forecasts for 2025. The car maker posted adjusted EPS of $2.80, above the $2.31 expected, while revenue reached $48.59bn, slightly lower than last year's level, although higher than the consensus. GM now anticipates adjusted annual EPS of between $9.75 and $10.50, supported by free cash flow revised to $10bn-$11bn. The expected decline in the tariff impact, estimated at $3.5bn to $4.5bn compared to $4bn to $5bn previously, also contributed to this revision. Following these upward forecasts, the stock rose more than 11% in pre-market trading on Wall Street.

Despite these solid adjusted performances, net income fell 57% to $1.3bn, penalized by $1.6bn in exceptional charges related to the slowdown in the shift to electric vehicles. The net margin fell to 2.7%, a historically low level. GM's Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson acknowledged that only 40% of electric models are currently profitable and that slower-than-expected adoption will continue to weigh on profitability. However, GM's market share in this segment rose to 13.8%, surpassing Hyundai but still far behind Tesla.

In North America, GM generated adjusted earnings of $2.5bn, despite a sharp decline in its margin, which dropped to 6.2%. Mary Barra reaffirmed her target of an 8% to 10% margin in the region, banking on better cost control and a gradual move upmarket for electric vehicles. Internationally, results are improving, particularly in China and other markets outside the US, while GM Financial's profits climbed 17%. The group intends to pursue its pricing and industrial adaptation strategy to stabilize its profitability in the medium term.