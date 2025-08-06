Generali reported a 10.4% increase in net profit for H1 on Wednesday, mainly driven by its strong performance in non-life insurance.



Europe's third-largest insurer posted a net profit of €2.2bn for the first six months of the year, in line with expectations, compared with €2bn for the same period in 2024.



Its operating profit rose 8.7% to €4bn, again in line with consensus forecasts.



Gross written premiums grew 0.9% to €50.5bn, compared with market expectations of around €51.3bn.



Its Solvency ratio improved to 212% at the end-June, compared with 200% at end-December 2024, demonstrating a solid capital position that will enable it to launch a €500m share buyback program to be executed by the end of the year.



Regarding Mediobanca's offer for its wealth management subsidiary Banca Generali, the group said it had sent a response to Mediobanca following receipt of a letter containing further details on the transaction, including a proposed framework for a future long-term relationship between the two groups.



Generali confirms its intention to continue evaluating the offer and to maintain dialogue with Mediobanca.



Following these announcements, Generali shares were up nearly 2% on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m., while the index of European insurance stocks gained 0.7%.