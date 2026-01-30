Genesis Minerals has been delivering a standout gold story, with Ulysses humming through Stage 2 expansion, record quarterly production topping 74,000 ounces, and cash flow funding accelerated growth at Tower Hill, Ulysses Underground, and Jupiter while maintaining disciplined costs.

Central banks in India, China and Turkey have significantly increased their bullion reserves as part of a strategic move to diversify away from the dollar. Amid persistent inflation and subdued economic growth, miners delivering steady cash flow have become particularly attractive to cautious investors globally. Larger institutional buying and safe-haven demand have kept fund flows in Asia buoyant, bolstering miners like Genesis Minerals.

Australia, the world's second-largest gold producer, has managed to keep its mining industry thriving - despite higher input costs. Infrastructure upgrades and skilled migration plans have maintained a tight labor market but ensured resilient output. Port bottlenecks have eased, and new royalty deals have mitigated political risks.

In the Leonora District of Western Australia, Genesis Minerals continues to operate its mill efficiently, producing a steady stream of gold while maintaining competitive all-in sustaining costs (AISC). The company's Stage 2 expansion is set to increase capacity and throughput, with ongoing exploration efforts along the Eastern Shoot ensuring a consistent supply to the plant. Management has emphasized the quick payback period due to low stripping ratios.

In FY 25, Genesis Minerals' assets in Leonora and Laverton exceeded guidance, delivering 214,311 ounces of gold at an AISC of A$2,398 per ounce—comfortably within the A$2,200-2,400 per ounce range and surpassing the target of 190,000-210,000 ounces. The company's lean operating model and emphasis on cost control have ensured robust cash flow despite grade volatility affecting the broader industry.

Blockbuster quarter

Genesis Minerals notched another record in Q2 26, pouring just over 74,000 ounces at an AISC of AUD 2,635/oz while turning AUD 231m of mine operating cash flow into AUD 167m of net mine cash after ploughing AUD 64m into growth assets like Tower Hill, Ulysses Underground and Jupiter open pit.

Gold sales of 71,346 ounces fetched an average AUD 6,057/oz, delivering AUD 432.2m revenue for the quarter and driving a half-year unaudited NPAT between AUD 235-245m. Management still backs FY 26 guidance of 260,000-290,000 ounces at AUD 2,500-2,700/oz AISC, leaning on steady open-pit tonnes and underground ramp-up.

Tower Hill development now accelerates, bringing forward project capital and lifting FY 26 growth spend to AUD 220-240m from the prior AUD 150-170m view—Genesis betting the front-loaded investment keeps its pipeline full and the Ulysses mill fed for years to come.

Higher gains

Genesis’ breakout production surge has sparked a 143.3% share rally over the past year, lifting its market cap to AUD 9.6bn while keeping the valuation at 16.8x projected 2026 earnings—still below the 2-year average of 22.8x. Investors clearly reward the operational discipline and gold-first focus.

Analysts are largely in agreement, with the consensus target price for Genesis Minerals set at AUD 8.16, close to its current trading price. The most optimistic forecast stands at AUD 9.60, reflecting about 18.1% upside potential. Seven out of the 10 brokers covering the stock, seven have "Buy" recommendations on the stock, reflecting strong confidence in Genesis Minerals' robust production profile and resilient cash flow.

Risks ahead

Genesis Minerals stands out as a focused gold producer—anchored by the Ulysses operation and a sweeping exploration footprint across Laverton and Norseman. The company pairs reliable, low-cost ounces with disciplined capital allocation, and recent brownfields hits keep a steady pipeline flowing, while a tight balance sheet supports growth in the contested Eastern Goldfields.

However, Genesis now wrestles with the gold price swings, labour tightness in the Eastern Goldfields, and seasonal haul road disruptions can erode margins unless operational discipline stays sharp. Currency moves and rising fuel and reagent costs add pressure, while ESG expectations and Aboriginal partnerships demand ongoing engagement. On the exploration front, competition for greenfield ground in Laverton and Norseman is intense.