Genfit Receives Milestone Payment from Ipsen for Iqirvo

02/13/2026

Genfit has announced that the commercial performance of Iqirvo during its first full year on the market for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) has triggered a $20 million milestone payment from Ipsen.



Ipsen's net sales of Iqirvo in PBC reached $88 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, bringing the annual total for 2025 to $208 million and triggering this first commercial milestone payment earlier than expected.



At the same time, Ipsen has confirmed the initiation of the first and only global phase 3 clinical trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis, an indication with significant unmet medical need.



Genfit also noted that the phase 1b study in cholangiocarcinoma is progressing as planned, with the new dose-escalation cohort now fully enrolled. Results from the phase 1b study and recommended phase 2 doses are expected in the first half of 2026.