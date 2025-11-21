Genfit reports cash and cash equivalents of 119 million euros as of September 30, 2025, compared to 107.5 million euros at June 30. According to the company, this amount should cover its operational and capital expenditures beyond the end of 2028.

The biopharmaceutical company's revenues for the first nine months of 2025 totaled 39.2 million euros, including a milestone payment of 26.5 million euros following the approval of the price and reimbursement of Iqirvo (elafibranor) in three major European markets.

Additionally, Genfit announces that the voluntary delisting of its American Depositary Shares (ADS) from Nasdaq is now effective. ADS holders have until February 9, 2026, to return them in exchange for the underlying ordinary shares.