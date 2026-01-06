Genfit Reports Promising Results from Phase 1 Study

Genfit has announced that G1090N, the company's most advanced experimental small-molecule drug candidate for the treatment of ACLF (acute-on-chronic liver failure), has demonstrated a favorable safety profile in a Phase 1 study. In addition, this molecule showed anti-inflammatory activity in ex vivo trials.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/06/2026 at 12:27 pm EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The results support the continued clinical evaluation of the compound. Genfit will now enter into discussions with regulatory authorities, including the FDA in the United States, to determine the most effective strategy for advancing to a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in inflammatory conditions such as ACLF, where systemic immune dysregulation is a key driver of disease progression.