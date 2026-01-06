Genfit Reports Promising Results from Phase 1 Study
Genfit has announced that G1090N, the company's most advanced experimental small-molecule drug candidate for the treatment of ACLF (acute-on-chronic liver failure), has demonstrated a favorable safety profile in a Phase 1 study. In addition, this molecule showed anti-inflammatory activity in ex vivo trials.
Published on 01/06/2026 at 12:27 pm EST
- Translated by Marketscreener
- See original
Legal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
Share
The results support the continued clinical evaluation of the compound. Genfit will now enter into discussions with regulatory authorities, including the FDA in the United States, to determine the most effective strategy for advancing to a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in inflammatory conditions such as ACLF, where systemic immune dysregulation is a key driver of disease progression.
© MarketScreener.com - 2026
Share