Genfit's NIS4-powered NASHnext test now available on Labcorp OnDemand

Genfit has announced that Labcorp's NASHnext, a diagnostic test designed to identify patients with at-risk MASH (Metabolic dysfunction-Associated SteatoHepatitis) based on its proprietary non-invasive NIS4 diagnostic technology, is now available via Labcorp OnDemand.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/09/2026 at 02:02 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

'This platform provides patients with expanded access to select diagnostic tests online, which can be ordered and interpreted by a physician without the need for an in-person consultation', stated the biopharmaceutical company specializing in liver diseases.



The Labcorp OnDemand solution aims to broaden access to the test across the United States, ahead of a Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement decision that would extend availability to relevant patient populations. According to Genfit, tens of millions of individuals in the U.S. could benefit from NASHnext.



Unlike routine tests that only measure liver enzymes, NASHnext is based on several blood biomarkers associated with hepatic steatosis, inflammation, and liver fibrosis. The results, interpreted by a healthcare professional, are intended to facilitate clinical monitoring.



In practice, via the OnDemand platform, patients can order the test online, visit a collection center for blood work, and access their results within a very short timeframe through the MyLabcorp application.