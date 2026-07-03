Genfit soars on news of U.S. reimbursement for a product
Genfit is surging on the Paris stock exchange (+12.10%, at €11.86), buoyed by last night's announcement that NASHnext has gained access to coverage and future reimbursement by Medicare in the United States.
Published on 07/03/2026 at 05:18 am EDT
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NASHnext will be reimbursed by Medicare at about $252 per test.
For Oddo BHF, the decision is an important step toward large-scale adoption of the test, at a time when the U.S. market is entering a new phase with the arrival of the first treatments.
In addition, analysts believe the announcement validates the clinical and economic relevance of the test currently sold by LabCorp. In a nascent MASH market and therefore one growing rapidly, early identification of eligible patients is becoming a key issue for clinicians and payers alike.
Oddo BHF's recommendation remains at outperform, with a target price of €15.