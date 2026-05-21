Genfit strengthens its cash position

The biopharmaceutical company has demonstrated a solid financial trajectory to begin the 2026 fiscal year. Specializing in the development of treatments for rare liver diseases, the biotech firm reported today a sharp acceleration in revenue and a significant strengthening of its cash position during the first quarter.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/21/2026 at 12:14 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As of March 31, 2026, Genfit's cash and cash equivalents reached 136.1 million euros. This figure marks an increase from the 129.5 million euros recorded a year earlier, and represents a sharp rise compared to the 101.1 million euros reported as of December 31, 2025.



Ipsen partnership validates revenue model



This upward momentum is explained by two major cash inflows during the first quarter of 2026: a 17 million euro (20 million USD) initial commercial milestone payment from Ipsen, linked to their 2021 strategic agreement, and a second payment of 30 million euros received under a royalty financing agreement.



These inflows largely offset sustained investments in research & development. Operational cash burn remained primarily directed toward clinical programs in the ACLF (Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure) franchise and the GNS561 program in cholangiocarcinoma (CCA).



Furthermore, first-quarter 2026 revenue rose sharply to 9.6 million euros, compared to 2.8 million euros for the same period in 2025. This revenue is derived exclusively from royalties on sales of Iqirvo (elafibranor), marketed by Ipsen for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).



Financial runway extended beyond 2028



Thanks to this strengthened financial structure, Genfit's management estimates it has a financial runway of more than two years, forecasting that its current resources will cover operating expenses and investments beyond the end of 2028.



This projection assumes the continued commercial performance of Ipsen, the payment of future regulatory milestones, as well as the potential exercise of an option for a third and final payment related to the royalty financing. With this clear horizon, the group confirmed that clinical timelines remain on track across all its growth platforms.