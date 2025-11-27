Genfit Strengthens Medical Leadership with Appointment of Dr. Pejvack Motlagh

Genfit has announced the appointment of Dr. Pejvack Motlagh as Chief Medical Officer and his entry into the Executive Committee. He will oversee the strategy and execution of clinical development plans, as well as lead the Clinical, Biometry, and Pharmacovigilance teams.

With more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, Dr. Motlagh has notably served as Chief Medical Officer at Egle Therapeutics and Mablink Biosciences, following significant contributions to the development of compounds from early-stage research through to commercialization.

Dr. Motlagh expressed that he is "delighted to join Genfit at a pivotal moment," highlighted by the growing importance of acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF), and emphasized the alignment between his values and the company's commitment.

Pascal Prigent, Chief Executive Officer, welcomed the appointment, noting that Dr. Motlagh's arrival will bring decisive expertise to advance the pipeline and support Genfit's ambition to deliver transformative treatments to patients.























