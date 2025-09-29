On Monday, Denmark's Genmab announced the acquisition of Dutch biotech company Merus NV for $8bn in cash. The laboratory will pay $97 per share, a 41% premium on Merus' closing price on Friday in New York. NB: cp -3%.



Merus is developing a treatment for head and neck cancers, petosemtamab, which is currently in phase III clinical trials. Interim results are expected in 2026, with a potential market launch in 2027.



This acquisition could accelerate our transformation into a global biotechnology leader and ensure sustainable growth into the next decade, Genmab management said, believing that the group's expertise in clinical development and commercialization will enable it to "unlock the full potential of petosemtamab."



With this transaction, Genmab strengthens its advanced oncology portfolio, which is focused on antibodies. Upon completion of the acquisition, the group will have four proprietary programs that could lead to several drug launches by 2027. The transaction was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.



Genmab is currently valued at $17.8bn on the stock market, which gives an idea of the size of the Merus transaction. However, the laboratory has deep pockets thanks to the significant cash flow generated in recent years.