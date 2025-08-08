Gebmab fell more than 5% in Copenhagen the day after the biotech company published its H1 results, despite raising its targets for FY 2025.



Operating profit rose nearly 56% to $548m in H1 2025, with revenue up 19% to $1.64bn, thanks in particular to increased royalties on Darzalex and Kesimpta.



For the full year, the Danish group now anticipates operating profit of between $1.055bn and $1.405bn, with revenues of between $3.5bn and $3.7bn, up from its previous guidance.



We continue to expect significant catalysts in the pipeline to boost confidence beyond the Darzalex royalty cliff, which is expected to begin in 2029, Jefferies said, which maintains a "hold" rating on the stock.