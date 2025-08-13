UBS confirms its "buy" recommendation on Genmab shares, with a target price raised from 2,500 to 2,600 Danish kronor, a new TP that represents impressive 88% upside potential for the pharmaceutical company's stock.



In addition to strong Q2 results, the broker highlights the execution of clinical trials as being "the focus of attention at Genmab, with two groundbreaking Phase III readouts expected in 2026.