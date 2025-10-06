UBS maintains its buy recommendation on the stock, raising its target price for it to DKK 2,700 (from DKK 2,600) ahead of its Q3 2025 results. This new target highlights a 29% upside potential for the pharmaceutical company's stock.



In addition to solid Q2 results, the broker highlights the conduct of clinical trials as being the focus of attention at Genmab, with two groundbreaking Phase III readings expected in 2026.



We expect solid Q3 results thanks to the performance of Darzalex - although the focus is on pipeline development, UBS says.