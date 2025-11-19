genOway shares surged by 18% following an update from the biotechnology company on the progress of its genOway Shanghai joint venture, which it describes as "becoming a key driver of growth for the group."

The joint venture, dedicated to the local commercialization of the group's immuno-oncology models, is experiencing rapid market adoption in China, resulting in a ramp-up that is significantly outpacing initial forecasts.

Based on figures from the past two months, genOway Shanghai's annualized revenue run rate now stands at nearly 2 million euros, positioning the company to reach profitability by the end of 2025.

Looking ahead, genOway Shanghai anticipates doubling its revenue in 2026 compared to 2025, with ambitions to sustain this doubling trend in the following years. The joint venture is expected to contribute between 5 and 10 million euros to genOway's revenue by 2028.