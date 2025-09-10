Genpact has shown consistent momentum across its core segments, supported by strong demand for advanced technology solutions and AI-led transformation. The company's strategic rebranding reflects its evolution into a tech-first enterprise, with GenpactNext at the center of its innovation strategy. Growth in Data-Tech-AI and Digital Operations has driven improved profitability and operating leverage. Genpact's diversified client base and global delivery model continue to support scale and resilience.

Genpact Limited is a global professional services company headquartered in New York. It has around 1.4 million employees worldwide. Its Financial Services segment covers services provided in the banking, capital markets and insurance sectors. Its core operations services provided to clients include retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, loan and payment operations, customer onboarding and others. Its Consumer and Healthcare segment covers services provided to clients in the consumer goods, retail, life sciences and healthcare sectors.

The core operations services provided to clients include demand generation, sensing and planning, supply chain planning and management and others. Its High Tech and Manufacturing segments cover services provided to clients in the high tech, manufacturing, and service sectors. Its core operations services include advertising, sales support, data engineering, and others. It has three reportable segments – financial services (27% of FY 24-25 revenue), consumer and healthcare (36%), and high tech and manufacturing (37%).

Tech growth accelerates Q2 25 revenue

Genpact posted its Q2 25 results on August 8, 2025, with net sales of $1.3bn, reflecting a 6% y/y increase driven by accelerating growth in advanced technology solutions, and GenpactNext. Data-Tech-AI net revenues were $0.6bn, up 9.7% y/y, representing 48% of total net revenue. Digital Operations’ net revenues were $655m, up 4.0% y/y, representing 52% of total net revenues. Advanced technology solutions net revenues were $293m, up 17.3% y/y.

Operating income increased 8.8% y/y to $185m, with a margin of 14.8% in Q2 25. Net profit increased by 9% y/y to $133m. In addition, the company reported an improvement in leverage, with total debt to equity reaching 59.2% in Q2 25 from 80.2% in Q2 24.

AI focus drives brand evolution

Genpact has rebranded to reflect its evolution into an advanced technology company, emphasizing its focus on AI-driven transformation. The new brand identity, “on it,” symbolizes agility, accountability, and innovation. Central to this shift is GenpactNext, a strategic framework that leverages agentic AI, an AI capable of autonomously managing complex business processes.

This move positions Genpact to deliver faster, smarter outcomes for clients across industries. The rebrand was launched with a symbolic bellringing at the NYSE, marking a new chapter in the company’s journey from BPO roots to a tech-forward enterprise. CEO BK Kalra highlighted the fusion of process intelligence and AI as a key differentiator in today’s digital economy.

Better gearing

Genpact reported a strong performance, posting a revenue CAGR of 5.8% over FY 21-24 to reach $4.8bn, driven by AI-led transformation services in high-tech and manufacturing sectors. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 11.1% to $0.7bn over the same period, with margins expanding from 12.7% to 14.6%. Net income increased at a CAGR of 11.6% to 0.5bn, with a margin expanding from 9.2% to 10.8%.

The company ROA increased from 6.5% in FY 21 to 8.9% in FY 24. In addition, the company experienced an improved gearing ratio from 105.4% to 60.5%.

In comparison, Accenture Plc, a global peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 8.7%, reaching $65bn over FY 21-24. EBIT surged at a CAGR of 9.4% to $10bn and net income increased at a CAGR of 7.1% to $7.3bn.

Positive long-term trajectory

Over the past 12 months, the company delivered return of approximately 12.7%. In comparison, Accenture Plc delivered negative returns of minus 26.3%.

Genpact is currently trading at a P/E of 14.3x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $3, which is less than its 3-year historical average of 16.6x and that of Accenture Plc (19.6x). In addition, the company is trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of 9x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of $875.4m, which is less than the 3-year average of 10.7x and that of Accenture Plc (14.2x).

Genpact is monitored, and somewhat liked, by 10 analysts, with five having “Buy” ratings and five having “Hold” ratings for an average target price of $52.4 implying 20% upside potential from its current level.

Analysts’ views are further supported by an expected revenue CAGR of 6.5% over FY 24-27, reaching $5.8bn and EBIT CAGR of 7.9% to $1bn, with a margin of 17.8% in FY 27. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 8.4%, reaching $0.7bn, with EPS expected to increase to $3.8 in FY 27 from $2.9 in FY 24. Likewise, analysts estimate net profit CAGR of 9% for Accenture Plc over FY 24-27.

Overall, Genpact has demonstrated resilient performance, with consistent revenue growth driven by its Data-Tech-AI and Digital Operations segments. Its strategic focus on AI-led transformation, including platforms like Genpact Cora and the GenpactNext framework, has strengthened its positioning in the global professional services market. The company’s diversified client base, including Fortune Global 500 firms, and its global delivery footprint support scalability and innovation.

However, Genpact faces risks such as execution challenges in scaling AI solutions across industries, regulatory complexities in global markets, and margin pressures from rising competition and talent costs. In addition, macroeconomic volatility and slower enterprise tech adoption could impact future growth trajectories and profitability.