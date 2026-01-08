GenSight Biologics Provides Update on Cash Position

GenSight Biologics has announced that it held cash and cash equivalents of €2.4 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to €0.6 million three months earlier.

This change results from the partial receipt at year-end of funds raised through a €2.9 million capital increase completed on December 26, 2025.



The company has since received the remaining balance and, as of January 7, 2026, holds cash and cash equivalents totaling €2.9 million. The biopharmaceutical firm specified that it has sufficient net working capital to meet its obligations through the end of February 2026.



Thereafter, GenSight Biologics anticipates that revenues from compassionate use programs in France and Israel should, at a minimum, ensure operational continuity throughout the 2026 fiscal year. Following this period, the company will continue to pursue both dilutive and non-dilutive financing operations to extend its cash runway.