GenSight Biologics Rises Sharply, Kepler Cheuvreux Maintains Its Recommendation

GenSight Biologics surged by nearly 3.5% in Paris after announcing yesterday that it held cash and equivalents of €2.4 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to €0.6 million three months earlier.

In this context, Kepler Cheuvreux has reiterated its "hold" recommendation on GenSight Biologics, with an unchanged price target of €0.40.



The research firm highlights that 2026 should be a year of "execution," with the transfer of GS010 manufacturing now "locked in" and the launch of the REVISE study scheduled for January 2026. According to the note, operational visibility is improving, although the financial trajectory remains under pressure, with net working capital secured only until the end of February 2026.



"The stock story remains dependent on short-term cash sequencing," the broker notes, awaiting the first receipts from early access programs in France and Israel in the first quarter of 2026 as the next proof point.



The report specifies that new funding, whether dilutive or not, will be necessary to finance the phase III RECOVER study planned for the second half of 2026.