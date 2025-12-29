Approximately 73% of the net proceeds from this fundraising will be used to finance the ongoing development of GS010/Lumevoq, the company's most advanced drug candidate. The remainder will be allocated to meet certain financial obligations (including the €0.7 million maturity on convertible bonds subscribed by an entity managed by Heights Capital Management).
Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.
GenSight Biologics Secures New Round of Funding
GenSight Biologics has announced the successful completion of a €2.894 million fundraising round, subscribed by three of its shareholders. This operation follows a private placement of €4.5 million in July, another fundraising round of €3.7 million at the beginning of October, and €2 million raised in November.
Published on 12/29/2025 at 02:38 am EST
- Translated by Marketscreener
- See original
Legal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
Share
© MarketScreener.com - 2025
Share