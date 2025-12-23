GenSight Secures New Compassionate Use Authorization in Israel

GenSight Biologics continued its upward momentum on the Paris Stock Exchange on Tuesday following the receipt of a new regulatory authorization in Israel, an approval that will allow the company to treat patients with its gene therapy for vision loss under a compassionate use program.



The biopharmaceutical company, specializing in the treatment of neurodegenerative retinal diseases, announced that the pharmaceutical division of Israel's Ministry of Health has given the green light for the use of its GS010/Lumevoq candidate in the country, aimed at preserving or restoring patients' vision.



In Israel, compassionate access to a treatment can be offered to patients suffering from a potentially fatal or severely disabling illness who cannot be adequately treated with an approved medication in the country or abroad, and who are not eligible to participate in an appropriate clinical trial.



As in many countries, the decision to treat must be initiated by the patient's physician, but the therapy must then be approved by both the ethics committee of the treating institution and the Ministry of Health, GenSight noted.



This announcement follows the recent granting of a compassionate use authorization in France for its Lumevoq in the treatment of LHON, a rare disease characterized by the degeneration of retinal cells.



In a press release, the company stated that it is currently finalizing the technology transfer to its new manufacturing partner, Catalent, with completion expected by the end of 2025. This transition should enable the production of new batches in 2026 to fully meet anticipated clinical needs.



At the same time, the company plans to resume discussions with international regulatory agencies in preparation for the launch of the pivotal Phase III study in the second half of 2026 and to anticipate a submission in the United Kingdom.



Additionally, GenSight indicated its intention to continue exploring the implementation of paid compassionate access programs worldwide.



Following these announcements, the stock gained more than 14%, after already rising 11% over the past two sessions, but remains down more than 62% for the year, a period marked by numerous dilutive fundraising rounds.