GenSight Biologics tumbled more than 12% on Wednesday on the Paris Stock Exchange, even though France's National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety (ANSM) authorized a study to evaluate the efficacy and tolerance of two clinical doses of its gene therapy, Lumevoq, for the treatment of vision loss linked to Leber hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON).

The biopharmaceutical company, which specializes in neurodegenerative retinal diseases and central nervous system disorders, noted that this so-called "dose-ranging" study had been requested by the ANSM as part of discussions regarding a potential French compassionate use program for its drug candidate.

Specifically, the phase II trial aims to enroll 14 patients with a confirmed ND4 gene mutation and vision loss lasting between six months and one and a half years at the time of treatment. Patients will be evenly divided between the two dosing levels.

The study is expected to begin in January 2026.

While its compassionate use application in France remains under review, GenSight says it is simultaneously advancing the final stages of technology transfer to its new manufacturing partner, as well as preparations to finalize the phase III study protocol.

Additionally, the company is exploring licensing opportunities for Lumevoq outside the United States and Europe, and is considering paid global compassionate use programs.

Despite these seemingly encouraging announcements, GenSight's shares dropped 12.8% by late morning on the Paris Stock Exchange, as investors feared that these positive developments could foreshadow further capital raises.

"Despite cash runway extended until January 2026, the market is already anticipating new fundraising rounds, while several institutional investors (Sofinnova, Heights Capital, Goldman Sachs) have reduced their stakes," Euroland's analysts recently noted.

Weighed down by a series of highly dilutive fundraising rounds that have mechanically reduced its share value, GenSight has plummeted nearly 50% this year, now trading at historic lows.