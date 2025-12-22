GenSight Soars After Securing Compassionate Use Authorization in France

GenSight Biologics surged nearly 18% on Monday morning on the Paris Stock Exchange following the announcement that it had received compassionate use authorization in France for its gene therapy targeting LHON, a rare disease marked by the degeneration of retinal cells.



The biopharmaceutical company stated that the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) had granted a Compassionate Access Authorization (AAC) for GS010/Lumevoq, a provision that allows patients with serious, rare, or disabling illnesses to access treatments that have not yet received marketing approval.



AAC requests can only be initiated by healthcare professionals, who submit individual applications to the ANSM for identified patients. The agency then evaluates these applications to determine whether to grant authorization.



Patients for whom a GS010 treatment request is submitted must meet specific eligibility criteria, particularly regarding the time elapsed since the onset of their vision loss.



Leber hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) is a rare mitochondrial disease, maternally inherited, characterized by the degeneration of retinal ganglion cells, which can lead to sudden and generally irreversible vision loss.



Following these announcements, the stock jumped 17.9%, trimming its year-to-date decline to around 57%, in a year marked by several dilutive fundraising rounds that have mechanically reduced the share value and heightened investor wariness.



Despite having extended its cash runway until January 2026, investors are anticipating further capital raises, leading several shareholders to recently reduce their stakes.