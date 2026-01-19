Geopolitics sets the tempo
Published on 01/19/2026 at 10:47 am EST - Modified on 01/19/2026 at 10:48 am EST
|11:21am
|No Reuters global currency reports from United States on Monday, January 19
|RE
|11:19am
|Erdogan says Turkey hopes Iran will overcome crisis through dialogue, diplomacy
|RE
|11:19am
|Jp Morgan downgrades Afreximbank's bonds to 'neutral' due to risk its credit rating gets downgraded to junk by Fitch
|RE
|11:18am
|Syrian army announces complete curfew in the vicinity of Shaddadi city -state-run Ekhbaria TV
|RE
|11:14am
|Brazil's Haddad proposes expanding central bank oversight to investment funds
|RE
|11:14am
|Denmark foreign minister: I have no intention of escalating this situation
|RE
|11:14am
|Denmark foreign minister: It's Europe that will respond to the tariff threat, not Denmark
|RE
|11:14am
|Denmark foreign minister: positive that Britain's Starmer has spoken directly with Trump
|RE
|11:12am
|Paris wheat flat, underpinned by strong import demand from Saudi Arabia, Algeria
|RE
|11:12am
|Denmark Foreign Minister: Important to show Trump that this is not the way forward
|RE
|11:12am
|Denmark foreign minister: Happy for all the support we are receiving
|RE
|11:10am
|Denmark foreign minister: We have red lines that can't be crossed
|RE
|11:09am
|Trump would quickly replace tariffs after court action, New York Times reports
|RE
|11:09am
|Ukraine's energy minister says he informed IAEA chief about Russian preparations for strikes on energy facilities ensuring nuclear plants operation
|RE
|11:08am
|Share of Canadian Firms Planning Job Cuts Rises, Bank of Canada Survey Says -- Update
|DJ
