Gerard Perrier Industrie specializes in the design, manufacture, installation, and maintenance of automation systems and electrical equipment for industrial machinery manufacturers and large-scale industrial production sites.

This transfer project is intended to allow the group to be admitted to a market better suited to its size and market capitalization, which stands at approximately €320m, while maintaining continued access to the financial markets.

The transfer will be carried out through an accelerated admission procedure for the company's existing shares on Euronext Growth Paris, without the issuance of new shares.