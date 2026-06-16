Gerard Perrier to Transfer Listing to Euronext Growth

The combined general meeting of shareholders has approved the plan to transfer the listing of the company's shares from the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment B) to the Euronext Growth Paris market.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/16/2026 at 12:21 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Gerard Perrier Industrie specializes in the design, manufacture, installation, and maintenance of automation systems and electrical equipment for industrial machinery manufacturers and large-scale industrial production sites.



This transfer project is intended to allow the group to be admitted to a market better suited to its size and market capitalization, which stands at approximately €320m, while maintaining continued access to the financial markets.



The transfer will be carried out through an accelerated admission procedure for the company's existing shares on Euronext Growth Paris, without the issuance of new shares.