In a highly competitive sector, Friedrich Vorwerk stands out for its fully integrated vertical model, a specialized energy and turnkey services offering, and cutting-edge hydrogen expertise.

Germany is betting big on green hydrogen. In addition to huge production projects led by Shell or EWE, among others, the government has approved the construction of a national distribution network stretching more than 9,000 kilometres, nearly half of which will consist of new pipelines.

This rollout of infrastructure, refuelling stations and supply networks, alongside major projects in LNG and CO2 capture, naturally plays into the hands of Friedrich Vorwerk, which had sensed the wave coming and positioned itself early to ride it.

The Lower Saxony-based contractor, which has long maintained close ties with all the major energy groups, has seen its order book swell as Germany pivots towards a new industrial strategy. In this respect, the break with Russia is a strategic turning point that benefits it directly.

After a 2023 that was marked by a record surge in orders, 2024 and 2025 are seeing noticeable - but entirely expected - slowdowns. Even so, order intake remains at least twice its pre-pandemic average, while the order backlog has tripled in volume.

Listed in March 2021, controlled by German investment company MBB, which holds half of the share capital, and by its chief executive Torben Kleinfeldt, who owns a fifth, Friedrich Vorwerk has, unsurprisingly, seen its market capitalisation double compared with its IPO value.

Its revenue has more than doubled over that period, while its operating profit before depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, has tripled, from €55m in 2021 to €163m in 2025. Cash generation is positive but, fully focused on its growth projects, the group has not yet launched any meaningful programmes to return capital to shareholders.

It nonetheless maintains a very comfortable financial position, with no net debt, and current assets - mainly cash and equivalents - that on their own cover all of its liabilities. In other words, it could easily finance a sizeable acquisition.

After long trading at a steep discount versus its specialised civil-engineering peers - a discount seized upon by MarketScreener, which at the time used it to add the stock to its Europe portfolio - Friedrich Vorwerk has regained investors' favor, and is now trading at multiples that are in line with the sector leaders.