Economists on average had expected GDP growth of only 0.1% quarter-on-quarter over the period, marked by the shock of the war between the United States and Iran, after a 0.4% rise in activity in the first quarter.

More than a year after the German government announced plans for massive investments in defense and infrastructure, the impact on growth is proving, for now, far more modest than expected, a disappointment economists attribute to the fact that part of those funds has been used to finance day-to-day spending.