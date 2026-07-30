German growth a bit stronger than expected in the second quarter

Growth in the German economy reached 0.2% in the second quarter, a slightly faster pace than expected, as strong exports allowed Europe's largest economy to offset weak consumption and investment spending, according to an initial estimate published Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office.

Economists on average had expected GDP growth of only 0.1% quarter-on-quarter over the period, marked by the shock of the war between the United States and Iran, after a 0.4% rise in activity in the first quarter.



More than a year after the German government announced plans for massive investments in defense and infrastructure, the impact on growth is proving, for now, far more modest than expected, a disappointment economists attribute to the fact that part of those funds has been used to finance day-to-day spending.