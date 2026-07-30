German growth a bit stronger than expected in the second quarter
Growth in the German economy reached 0.2% in the second quarter, a slightly faster pace than expected, as strong exports allowed Europe's largest economy to offset weak consumption and investment spending, according to an initial estimate published Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office.
Published on 07/30/2026 at 04:28 am EDT
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More than a year after the German government announced plans for massive investments in defense and infrastructure, the impact on growth is proving, for now, far more modest than expected, a disappointment economists attribute to the fact that part of those funds has been used to finance day-to-day spending.